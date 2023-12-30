Bremer Bank National Association Sells 7,280 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bremer Bank National Association owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 26.6% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 46.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 569,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,632. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.