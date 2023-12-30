Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 1,016 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $198.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.42 and a 52-week high of $226.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

