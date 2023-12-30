Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $136.81. 1,087,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,494. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

