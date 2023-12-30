Bremer Bank National Association Has $3.83 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

