Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 15,768 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 82.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 916,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,211. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.