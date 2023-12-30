Avestar Capital LLC Sells 60,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,729 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 168,429 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

