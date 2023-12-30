Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,277 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 832,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 6,966,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,346. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

