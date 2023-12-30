Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE:D traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,175. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

