Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. 536,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,823. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

