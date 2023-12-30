Golden State Equity Partners Buys 1,493 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Unilever were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL remained flat at $48.48 during midday trading on Friday. 1,719,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,286. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

