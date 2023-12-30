Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.