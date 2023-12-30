Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,855. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

