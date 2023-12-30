Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.