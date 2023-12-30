HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 9,047 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.71 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

