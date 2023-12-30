Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

ADBE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.60. 1,890,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

