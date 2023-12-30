HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.88. 416,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $157.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

