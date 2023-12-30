Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $976.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $548.01 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

