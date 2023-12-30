Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 69,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $179.10 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

