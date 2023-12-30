AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

