Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

