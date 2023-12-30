Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $583.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.25. The company has a market capitalization of $554.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

