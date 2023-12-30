Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

AMGN opened at $288.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.46. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

