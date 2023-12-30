Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

