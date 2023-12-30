Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,535 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

