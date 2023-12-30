Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

