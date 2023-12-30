Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.29.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after buying an additional 145,390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CHD opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

