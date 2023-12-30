HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $783.26. 519,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,982. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $407.27 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.11.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

