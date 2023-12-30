Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.86. 197,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,071. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 45.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

