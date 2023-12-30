HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. 243,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,013. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NGVT shares. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

