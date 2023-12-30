HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. 247,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

