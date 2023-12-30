HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,970 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 447.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 1,349,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.