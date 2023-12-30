HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFSC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.8 %

Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,742. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.