HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,071,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 54,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LHX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.62. 628,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,658. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

