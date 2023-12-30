HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.02. 188,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

