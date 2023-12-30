HGK Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,316,000 after buying an additional 32,424 shares during the period.

HELE stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.81. 167,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

