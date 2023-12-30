HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SouthState by 324.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 364,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

