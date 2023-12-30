Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

AGM stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $191.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $112.12 and a 1 year high of $198.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

