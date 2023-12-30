Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $160.34

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €160.34 ($176.20) and traded as high as €182.54 ($200.59). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €181.90 ($199.89), with a volume of 409,786 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €164.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €160.46.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

