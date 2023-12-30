Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0474 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $10,292.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00172950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00648876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00389234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00228566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,396,672 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.