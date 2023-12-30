Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $997,776.13 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $41.23 million and $997,776.13 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00022797 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

