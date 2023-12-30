Ergo Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $117.27 million and $570,859.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00003809 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00172950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00648876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00389234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00228566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,362,640 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

