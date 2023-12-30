BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.36

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €58.36 ($64.13) and traded as high as €63.54 ($69.82). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €62.99 ($69.22), with a volume of 1,184,940 shares traded.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.41.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNP Paribas
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.