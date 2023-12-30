Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,870.92

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,870.92 and traded as high as C$3,309.93. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$3,285.60, with a volume of 15,969 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. TD Securities set a C$3,250.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3,316.67.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3,107.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,877.48.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 104.5556986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.