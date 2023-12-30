Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.38

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.38 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 280.80 ($3.57). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 279.20 ($3.55), with a volume of 637,430 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.68) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.75 ($3.67).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,001.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

