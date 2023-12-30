Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.22

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.22 and traded as high as C$45.40. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$45.09, with a volume of 107,716 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.989418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

