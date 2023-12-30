Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,392.80

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,392.80 ($30.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,724 ($34.61). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,706 ($34.38), with a volume of 264,912 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,543 ($32.31) to GBX 2,961 ($37.62) in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.06) to GBX 2,280 ($28.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,296 ($29.17).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,626.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,395.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,218.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones bought 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,378 ($30.22) per share, for a total transaction of £3,947.48 ($5,015.86). Corporate insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

