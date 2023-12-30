Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,111.28

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,111.28 ($14.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,325.09 ($16.84). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,317.50 ($16.74), with a volume of 344,422 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
In other news, insider Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,299 ($16.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,546,500 ($5,777,001.27). Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
