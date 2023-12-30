iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.51

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.51 and traded as high as C$91.37. iA Financial shares last traded at C$89.96, with a volume of 98,320 shares changing hands.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.89.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.12. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.5519253 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. acquired 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.78 per share, with a total value of C$2,356,959.06. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total transaction of C$85,025.00. Also, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. bought 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$84.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,356,959.06. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,087. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

