GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,418.25

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,418.25 ($18.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($18.61). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,461.20 ($18.57), with a volume of 2,083,319 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.97) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.01) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.90).

GSK Trading Down 0.8 %

GSK Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,431.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,418.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,783.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.42) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,806.86). 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

