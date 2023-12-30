Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.86

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.86 and traded as high as C$18.46. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 689,535 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of C$343.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7800587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$176,378.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$176,378.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 21,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$402,508.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,016. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.